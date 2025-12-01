HIV burden in South-East Asia remains substantial; 88,000 newly infected in 2024: WHO

NEW DELHI: HIV burden in the South-East Asia Region remains substantial with 88,000 people newly infected, and around 50,000 people dying of HIV-related causes last year, the WHO said on Monday on the occasion of World AIDS Day.
While about 3.5 million people in the region live with HIV, challenges are compounded by 42 million people living with hepatitis B, seven million with hepatitis C, and 60 million with sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.
“Vulnerable populations remain particularly at risk. HIV prevalence rates are higher in the region among men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, transgenders, sex workers and their partners. Young people, aged 15–24 years, account for nearly one-quarter of new infections in the wider Asia-Pacific region,” said Dr Catharina , Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Region (WHO-SEARO).
On World AIDS Day 2025, she said the region “stands united with governments, partners, and communities under the theme ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.’"
The region, which includes India, has made progress in recent years.
Access and coverage of antiretroviral treatment has reduced deaths by 62% from 2015 to 2024, and new infections declined by 32% in the same time.
While 85% of people with HIV know their status, 74% of those - approximately 2.7 million people - are receiving treatment, and 72% have achieved viral suppression.
While encouraging, she said, they remain short of the global ‘95-95-95’ goal to end AIDS by 2030.
About 88% of the 26,000 pregnant women living with HIV, received antiretroviral drugs to prevent mother-to-child transmission in the region, variations in national coverage ranged from 71% to more than 98%. Similarly, 93% of the 69,000 children living with HIV are receiving antiretroviral drugs regionally, yet treatment coverage varies among countries from 67% to 98%.
Despite gaps, multi-disease elimination approaches remain both feasible and achievable.
In October this year, Maldives became the very first country in the world to be validated for Triple Elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B, she said.
The WHO called on countries to prioritise six strategic actions. This includes scaling up the community and self-testing, same-day antiretroviral treatment (ART) initiation, and for individuals stable on therapy - several months of medicines to space-out their clinic visits. It also includes strengthening viral-load testing and treatment retention using digital solutions.
Dr Boehme also suggested ensuring triple screening for HIV, syphilis, viral hepatitis B and C, integrated within antenatal care.
“Guarantee maternal and infant treatment, hepatitis B timely birth-dose and completion of the vaccination schedule, and follow-up of exposed infants for their outcomes,” Dr Boehme said.
Affordable introduction of prevention innovations such as lenacapavir should be facilitated into national essential medicines lists and to ensure equitable rollout, prioritising young women and key populations.
“Build interoperable national data platforms to support improved surveillance, ensure responsible AI use, and apply predictive analytics to anticipate service gaps,” she said, adding that strengthening domestic resource mobilisation and aligning donor support within resilient primary-health-care frameworks should be taken up to maintain essential services even during crises.
She also called to address stigma, discrimination and punitive laws that impede access. For this, the world health body said, it is imperative to engage with communities as equal partners in design, delivery and monitoring of person-centred programmes.
“On this World AIDS Day 2025, let us resolve to overcome disruptions, transform our response with innovation, and ensure that no one - particularly the most vulnerable - is left behind,” Dr. Boehme added.