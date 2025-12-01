Are fund cuts reversing the global fight against HIV?

As of today, HIV remains the major global public health concern, having claimed over 44.1 million lives so far. Over 6,30,000 people succumbed to HIV-related causes worldwide in 2024. Close to 40.8 million people are living with HIV, as reported by the WHO at the end of 2024.

Accounting for 50 per cent of the global new HIV infections, the African Region is the most affected and Sub-Saharan Africa in particular bears the highest HIV burden.

The Trump administration's sudden cut on international financial aid, followed by wider aid cut by British and other European countries is certainly weakening the fight against the HIV.

The Guardian reported that in Zimbabwe, HIV-related deaths have risen for the first time in five years. It also noted that patients with suspected HIV in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) went undiagnosed due to test-kit stocks running out.

Winnie Byanyima, USAID’s executive director, said to the Guardian that the complex ecosystem that sustains HIV services in dozens of low-and middle-income countries is shaken to its core.

Alarmingly, the WHO had projected an extended financial aid in general to drop by 30 per cent to 40 per cent this year compared to 2023, triggering immediate and massive disruption to health services in low and middle-income countries.