Need to further reduce risk of HIV transmission through blood transfusion in India: Experts

NEW DELHI: The risk of HIV transmission through blood transfusion in India has dipped over the years due to improved screening and testing protocols. However, the recent incident in which six children with thalassemia got infected with HIV once again exposes that the overall risk has still not been eliminated, said experts.

On the eve of World AIDS Day on December 1, experts said the Jharkhand incident serves as a reminder that strict adherence to safety standards are vital to maintaining and further reducing HIV risk.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General, People’s Health Organisation (India) and President Emeritus, AIDS Society of India, said, “Children with Thalassaemia require multiple transfusions, almost 20-25 annually, making them statistically more susceptible to transfusion transmitted infections including HIV.”

According to Dr Sangeeta Pathak, Secretary General, Indian Society of Blood Transfusion, though the overall risk of HIV transmission through blood transfusion has generally decreased, the Jharkhand incident is concerning.

“There have been concerns and reports about recent cases where children with Thalassemia or other conditions received infected blood, highlighting that the risk, while low, is not eliminated. This serves as a reminder that ongoing improvements and strict adherence to safety standards are vital to maintaining and further reducing this risk,” she told TNIE.

Experts said that though the chance of catching HIV through blood transfusion is extremely low - about one in 1.5 million to 2 million transfusions, with less stringent screening, the risk may be higher.