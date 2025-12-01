Humanity is alive: Kuldeep Sharma's gift to journalist spreads goodwill wave across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In the aftermath of the demolition of journalist Arfaz Daing’s house in Jammu, a wave of unexpected goodwill and communal harmony has swept across Jammu and Kashmir.

At the centre of this moment is Kuldeep Sharma, who gifted five marlas of land to his Muslim neighbour to help him rebuild his home.

Sharma’s act of compassion and communal harmony has triggered an outpouring of support in the Valley with individuals offering land and even a houseboat to honour his selfless act.

Sharma, a retired employee who served in Srinagar from 1995 to 1999, said he had always felt a deep connection with Kashmir and its people.

“None of them ever hurt me,” he recalled.

Moved by the heart-rending visuals of the house demolition of Arfaz and family pleading with officials to give them more time, Sharma, Arfaz’s neighbour, came forward to help the family rendered homeless.

On Friday, Sharma announced to donate five marlas of land to Daing to help him rebuild his home. He handed over revenue documents of land to Daing.