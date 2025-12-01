Humanity is alive: Kuldeep Sharma's gift to journalist spreads goodwill wave across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In the aftermath of the demolition of journalist Arfaz Daing’s house in Jammu, a wave of unexpected goodwill and communal harmony has swept across Jammu and Kashmir.
At the centre of this moment is Kuldeep Sharma, who gifted five marlas of land to his Muslim neighbour to help him rebuild his home.
Sharma’s act of compassion and communal harmony has triggered an outpouring of support in the Valley with individuals offering land and even a houseboat to honour his selfless act.
Sharma, a retired employee who served in Srinagar from 1995 to 1999, said he had always felt a deep connection with Kashmir and its people.
“None of them ever hurt me,” he recalled.
Moved by the heart-rending visuals of the house demolition of Arfaz and family pleading with officials to give them more time, Sharma, Arfaz’s neighbour, came forward to help the family rendered homeless.
On Friday, Sharma announced to donate five marlas of land to Daing to help him rebuild his home. He handed over revenue documents of land to Daing.
Since his act of compassion and communal solidarity, Sharma has won the hearts of people and an unprecedented response has poured in from people across the Valley to recognise Sharma’s rare display of empathy.
According to Sharma, a businessman from Pampore reached out to him shortly after he announced to donate land to Daing.
“He talked to me and offered me 20 marlas of land. He asked me not to reveal his name. He said he would visit my house himself and gift me 20 marlas of land,” Sharma said. “He was insistent on keeping his privacy”.
Mohammad Iqbal from Shopian contacted Sharma and expressed his desire to give him 10 marlas of land in recognition of his humanity.
“Another individual from Srinagar has reached me and offered five marlas of land in the busy Srinagar market,” Sharma said.
The most surprising gesture came from a businessman in Srinagar who offered him a shikara—a houseboat worth around Rs 4.5 crore on Dal Lake.
“His father also spoke to me,” Sharma said.
“They told me this shikara is less and I deserve more. This is love and affection, something I never imagined.”
Another person from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Ghulam Mohammad, has offered five marlas of land each to Kuldeep Sharma and journalist Daing.
Sharma’s daughter Tania said her father acted out of values he has always lived by.
“My father’s heart is big,” she said. “I have learnt these values from him.”
“I am happy that I am getting love from Jammu people and also receiving so much love and respect from Kashmir. I now have thousands of brothers in Kashmir as well. It is a very emotional time,” she said.
Tania said her mother fully supported the decision of her father as well.
“My mother did not regret it,” Tania noted. “She backed my father and said we needed to help.”
The gestures, including offers of land, from the Valley for Sharma—regardless of whether he accepts them—demonstrate that “humanity is alive.”