Insider track | A simple pat, big ripples in the BJP

A small gesture from Amit Shah—a brief pat on the back of a Union Minister during a victory dinner at JP Nadda’s residence—has set BJP circles buzzing louder than the Bihar win itself. The pat came after Nadda offered the minister sweets in appreciation of his role in helping the BJP emerge as the single largest party. The moment was witnessed by MPs and MLAs who worked on the campaign, and many now see the minister as a serious contender to eventually succeed Nadda as BJP president. At the same dinner, Nadda hand-fed sweets to Dharmendra Pradhan, Vinod Tawde and Keshav Prasad Maurya—signalling bigger organisational roles ahead. The evening, insiders say, doubled as both celebration and subtle messaging.
AICC media wing in the firing line
The Congress high command may be publicly “introspecting” after the Bihar debacle, but insiders say the first head on the chopping block is the AICC communication and media department. Many in the party believe the unit completely misread the Bihar moment—press meets were irregular, messaging was unclear, and social media outreach was barely visible. For several leaders, the loss was less an electoral setback than the final confirmation that the communication strategy had been running on fumes. Jairam Ramesh’s three-year stint as general secretary in charge of communication is nearing its end. Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate have been working with him. Whether the leadership opts for a sweeping restructuring or a cautious course correction remains to be seen.
A few got it all wrong
Despite clear instructions from PM Narendra Modi and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan urging secretaries to amplify government schemes and citizen-centric programmes, a few newly appointed secretaries seem more focused on promoting themselves than their ministries. Particularly in a ministry led by a non-BJP minister, three secretaries recently splashed their own pictures across X and LinkedIn—courtesy outsourced social-media handlers armed with AI-written posts riddled with errors—showcasing mundane internal meetings of no public consequence. This self-branding spree, observers say, has raised eyebrows within senior bureaucracy. Instead of highlighting public-facing initiatives, these officers appear busy building their post-retirement portfolios. The big question floating in North Block corridors: when did government communication turn into an exercise in personal PR?
Buzz on ‘Gujarat model’ on liquor
The buzz in JDU circles is that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be preparing to ease the state’s nine-year liquor ban. JDU leaders in Delhi are already in celebratory mode, with one senior leader admitting that election expenses shot up after the ban because liquor still had to be procured illegally for workers and voters. Nitish, however, is believed to be wary of antagonising women voters, so a total rollback is unlikely. Instead, he may emulate Gujarat’s “dry but flexible” model—controlled permits, alcohol allowed in top hotels, and regulated wine-and-dine zones for visitors. Liquor for medical reasons and hospitality-linked permits may also return. A key JDU leader coordinating with the BJP claims he has already nudged Nitish toward the Gujarat-style relaxation.
RS caps maiden speeches at 15 mins
Newly elected Rajya Sabha members will now have just 15 minutes—no more—to deliver their maiden speeches. A bulletin issued under the direction of the Chairman notes that several first-time MPs had previously exceeded their time, throwing the House schedule into disarray. The new limit aims to maintain discipline and protect subsequent business. The upcoming Winter Session will see four new members from Jammu & Kashmir—Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Gurvinder Oberoi, Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan (all NC) and BJP’s Satpal Sharma—testing the new rule as they make their parliamentary debut.