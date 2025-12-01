Insider track | A simple pat, big ripples in the BJP

A small gesture from Amit Shah—a brief pat on the back of a Union Minister during a victory dinner at JP Nadda’s residence—has set BJP circles buzzing louder than the Bihar win itself. The pat came after Nadda offered the minister sweets in appreciation of his role in helping the BJP emerge as the single largest party. The moment was witnessed by MPs and MLAs who worked on the campaign, and many now see the minister as a serious contender to eventually succeed Nadda as BJP president. At the same dinner, Nadda hand-fed sweets to Dharmendra Pradhan, Vinod Tawde and Keshav Prasad Maurya—signalling bigger organisational roles ahead. The evening, insiders say, doubled as both celebration and subtle messaging.

AICC media wing in the firing line

The Congress high command may be publicly “introspecting” after the Bihar debacle, but insiders say the first head on the chopping block is the AICC communication and media department. Many in the party believe the unit completely misread the Bihar moment—press meets were irregular, messaging was unclear, and social media outreach was barely visible. For several leaders, the loss was less an electoral setback than the final confirmation that the communication strategy had been running on fumes. Jairam Ramesh’s three-year stint as general secretary in charge of communication is nearing its end. Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate have been working with him. Whether the leadership opts for a sweeping restructuring or a cautious course correction remains to be seen.