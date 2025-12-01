Lok Sabha adjourned on first day of Winter session amid Opposition protests over SIR; Manipur GST Bill passed amid din

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday, the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament, amid unrelenting protests by the opposition parties demanding a discussion on the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The Opposition has been pushing for a debate on the exercise launched by the Election Commission, pointing out several issues, including the rising number of suicides of the booth level officers (BLO), allegedly due to work pressure.
Before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 PM, the House saw two earlier adjournments during the Question Hour in the morning and later in the afternoon.
Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR.
However, amid the uproar, a bill to implement amendments to the GST law in Manipur was passed after a brief discussion.
The Bill was introduced earlier in the day by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to replace an ordinance on the issue.
The state is under President's rule, hence Parliament is using its powers to pass the legislation.
During the 12 minutes of the Zero Hour, Sitharaman introduced three bills besides tabling supplementary demands for grants for 2025-2026.
Two bills to levy excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products, as well as a new cess on the manufacture of pan masala, were introduced.
They are the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.
