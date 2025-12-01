Lok Sabha adjourned on first day of Winter session amid Opposition protests over SIR; Manipur GST Bill passed amid din

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday, the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament, amid unrelenting protests by the opposition parties demanding a discussion on the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition has been pushing for a debate on the exercise launched by the Election Commission, pointing out several issues, including the rising number of suicides of the booth level officers (BLO), allegedly due to work pressure.

Before being adjourned for the day around 2.20 PM, the House saw two earlier adjournments during the Question Hour in the morning and later in the afternoon.

Several Opposition members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and protesting over SIR.