Parliament Winter Session LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition sloganeering; PM adresses RS

The Winter Session of Parliament begins today, with the government set to push through an extensive legislative agenda that includes 14 Bills. The session comes amid heightened tensions between the ruling NDA and the Opposition, with the latter demanding debates on issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the recent suicides of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and national security concerns following the Delhi car blast.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the House will function as per established rules, while Congress, DMK and other parties accused the government of “curtailing democracy” by reducing the session to just 15 sittings, down from the usual 20.
Key bills expected to be tabled include the Atomic Energy Bill, which seeks to regulate atomic energy while enabling private sector participation, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, and proposals to levy excise duty and cess on tobacco products and pan masala.
Opposition parties are pressing for discussions on price rise, unemployment, federalism, and delays in passing state legislature bills. They also intend to debate the recently passed Labour Codes, economic security, air pollution, and India’s foreign policy.
The government, meanwhile, is promoting discussions on the 150th anniversary of the composition of Vande Mataram, though most Opposition parties expressed little interest in the proposal during all-party meetings. The Lok Sabha has earmarked 10 hours for the discussion, with the date to be decided by Speaker Om Birla.
This Winter Session, the first after the NDA’s emphatic Bihar Assembly victory, is expected to be closely watched as both sides seek to project their political strengths in Parliament.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after proceedings began as sustained opposition sloganeering disrupted the House. The opposition parties are demanding discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on taking over as Rajya Sabha Chairman as the Winter Session commenced today.
“Respected Chairman, the Winter Session is beginning today and it is a proud moment for all members of the House. On behalf of the House, I heartily congratulate you and wish you all the best,” Modi said in the Upper House.
Radhakrishnan is presiding over the Rajya Sabha for the first time in his tenure, as Parliament begins a session expected to see debates on key national issues.
With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeting MPs, followed by the National Anthem, the Lok Sabha Winter Session begins today. The session will run until November 19.
VIDEO | Delhi: With Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeting MPs, followed by the National Anthem, the Lok Sabha Winter Session begins today. The session will run until November 19.#WinterSession #LokSabha #ParliamentSession— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025
(Source - Third party)
(Full VIDEO available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/OwJzTsdfZC
Newly elected Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has assumed charge as the Speaker and Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha at the start of the Winter Session.
Radhakrishnan, former Maharashtra Governor, was elected with 452 votes, defeating INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy, who secured 300.
In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “game the Opposition has been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people,” adding that he is “ready to give them a few tips” if they change their strategy.
He said this session is significant as the new Rajya Sabha Chairman will preside over the Upper House. Highlighting the impact of GST reforms, Modi said they have benefitted people and that the government will build on them further during this session.
Attacking Opposition parties, he said recent sessions were used either for electioneering or venting frustration over defeats. He added that some leaders face such strong anti-incumbency that they “cannot even visit their own states,” urging those parties to introspect.
VIDEO | Delhi: "The game the Opposition have been playing for the last 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy - I am ready to give them a few tips, " says PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) speaking to the media as the Parliament’s Winter… pic.twitter.com/aguayBgtGc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025
#ParliamentWinterSession | Delhi: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders' met at the office of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Parliament House complex.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025
Source: AICC https://t.co/jhk5YgcHr3 pic.twitter.com/tYV2SLP9ag
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla posted on X ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session, saying the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today with Parliament serving as the highest platform for expressing the nation’s expectations and democratic values. He said each session reinforces duty, dignity and public welfare, and urged all MPs to uphold healthy parliamentary traditions and ensure a productive, meaningful session through active participation.
Speaking to the media as the Winter Session of Parliament begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said newly elected MPs are growing frustrated because they are not getting opportunities to speak about their constituencies and raise issues of national importance. He stressed that first-time MPs, across party lines, must be given space in the House. “There are many places to do ‘drama’; there is space for that, but not here,” the Prime Minister said.
VIDEO | Delhi: Speaking to the media as the Parliament’s Winter Session begins, PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) says, “There are many places to do drama and sloganeering. You have done that at the places where you have been defeated and will again do so where you are going to be… pic.twitter.com/8FTyOsladA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2025
Addressing the media as Parliament’s Winter Session begins, PM Narendra Modi said India has demonstrated that democracy can deliver and the world has witnessed the country’s economic strength alongside its democratic processes. He stressed that the focus of the session should be on substantive national issues and the responsibilities of public representatives.
Modi called on the Opposition to raise “strong, real issues” in the House while overcoming the disappointment of Bihar election results. “The panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate,” he said, adding that some parties still seem unable to digest their losses despite the time elapsed since the elections.
Highlighting the importance of balanced governance, the Prime Minister urged MPs to handle public expectations with responsibility while thinking about the future of the country. He said this session should concentrate on what Parliament envisions for the nation and how it plans to address the country’s pressing challenges.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, citing vulnerabilities in voter lists that threaten free and fair elections and undermine public trust in the electoral system.
KC Venugopal served an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the “grave crisis” from the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision, citing pressure on BLOs, multiple deaths, and widespread public confusion.
PM Modi has begun his address to the media ahead of the winter session of the parliament.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan reached Parliament ahead of the Winter Session, set to preside over the Upper House for the first time since his election.
#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan arrives at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament today— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025
He will preside over the Rajya Sabha for the first time after being elected as the Vice President of India… pic.twitter.com/HStQuQOdjn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to brief the media before the opening of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha at Hans Dwar, Parliament House