PM Modi expresses concern over former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s health, offers support

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed “deep concern” over the health of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, saying India stands ready to “extend all possible support in whatever way we can."

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years. Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can.”