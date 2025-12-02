Amid Parliament gridlock, Centre says 'ready for discussion' on SIR but remains non-committal on time

The Union government is ready for a discussion on the SIR issue and electoral reforms in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, but asked Opposition parties not to insist on setting a timeline.

As the Opposition demanded discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for a second day in a row, Rijiju said he will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties to decide on the issue.

His statement came after opposition MPs stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding discussion on SIR.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 28 block-level officers (BLOs) have died due to the excessive workload of SIR.

"This is an urgent matter. We want the discussion to take place now. In the interest of democracy, in the interest of citizens, in the interest of the country, you should allow a discussion (on SIR). We will definitely cooperate," he told Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, the chairman said he had rejected 21 notices received under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised.

He said the notices were on five different subjects, but not in order, and so were not admitted. He neither named the MPs who had moved the notices nor the subject contained in them.

Opposition MPs pointed out that not naming the MPs or the subject contained in the 267 notices was against the traditions of the House.

Kharge said it has been an established tradition of the Rajya Sabha to indicate the subject as well as the MP who has given the 267 notice. "Now suddenly, MPs who gave notices, their names are not read, nor is the subject read out."

He went on to allege that while the previous Chair would only look at the Leader of the House, J P Nadda, while conducting the proceedings, Radhakrishnan was only looking at his table.

"We want you to look at all sides."

The Chairman responded that when the House is in order, he will listen to everyone.

"Bringing the House in order is your job, the government's job, not our job," Kharge replied.