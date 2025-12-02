Another BLO dies in UP allegedly due to SIR work pressure, fifth death in less than a week

Another booth-level officer (BLO) has lost his life allegedly due to work pressure linked to the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in UP, taking the death toll to five in less than a week.

40-year-old Kamlakant Sharma, a resident of the Brahmanpuri area in Hathras district's Sikandra Rao died on Tuesday morning after he collapsed at his residence.

Sharma was serving as an assistant teacher at the Composite School, Navli Lalpur, while also handling duties as a BLO.

According to family members, Sharma suddenly felt dizzy while drinking tea after coming down from the upper floor of his house and collapsed.

He was rushed for treatment but died on the way. His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Sharma's son, Vinayak, said his father had been distressed for several days due to the workload related to BLO duties, reported PTI.

"He came downstairs around 7 am to have tea and suddenly fainted. He passed away while being taken to the hospital," he said.