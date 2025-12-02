Dharali landslide: BJP's Col Kothiyal claims 147 still buried under debris after four months

DEHRADUN: Four months after a devastating landslide struck Dharali in Uttarkashi, explosive claims by a Minister of State-rank leader have sent tremors through the ruling establishment, directly challenging the official narrative of the disaster management efforts. Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen Welfare Advisory Council (holding MoS status), publicly stated that 147 individuals remain buried beneath the debris at the site of the August 5 disaster in Dharali.
The revelation, made during a recent event, immediately put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the defensive. "This disclosure by a minister-rank leader from the ruling party itself has exposed the government's handling of the situation," reacted a senior Congress leader, sharply criticizing the administration.
Colonel Kothiyal’s viral video statement raised serious questions about the official response. He asserted that while the Army was searching for 10 missing people, only seven were successfully recovered. He further claimed that the state machinery failed to extract even one from the 147 that are still trapped."No serious efforts were made to recover those 147 people," Kothiyal alleged.
He further criticized the scientific assessment, claiming that scientists from Wadia Institute and Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), sent to study the situation, remained confined to the area instead of visiting the ground zero. He suggested that critical disaster management protocols were ignored, sarcastically noting that "Class 2 level work was assigned to those who have only passed the 12th grade."
The official toll confirmed five deaths, with approximately 67 people listed as missing (approved for death registration), including 25 Nepali nationals. Kothiyal’s numbers suggest a far greater loss of life and a massive failure in comprehensive search operations.
"The Army utilized their expertise; NDRF, ITBP, and others were not used according to their specialization," Kothiyal reportedly said, urging the system to emulate the Army’s dedication to finding the missing so they may find 'Moksha' (salvation).
Following the uproar, the opposition has mobilized. State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal is scheduled to visit Dharali. Dr. Pratima Singh, senior Congress spokesperson, told TNIE, "BJP is inadvertently exposing its own failures. Congress President Karan Mahara visited the victims despite administrative restrictions at the time of the tragedy. The families of the buried are still crying out for help, and the government has failed to listen," she said.