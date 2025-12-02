Dharali landslide: BJP's Col Kothiyal claims 147 still buried under debris after four months

DEHRADUN: Four months after a devastating landslide struck Dharali in Uttarkashi, explosive claims by a Minister of State-rank leader have sent tremors through the ruling establishment, directly challenging the official narrative of the disaster management efforts. Colonel (Retd) Ajay Kothiyal, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Ex-Servicemen Welfare Advisory Council (holding MoS status), publicly stated that 147 individuals remain buried beneath the debris at the site of the August 5 disaster in Dharali.

The revelation, made during a recent event, immediately put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the defensive. "This disclosure by a minister-rank leader from the ruling party itself has exposed the government's handling of the situation," reacted a senior Congress leader, sharply criticizing the administration.

Colonel Kothiyal’s viral video statement raised serious questions about the official response. He asserted that while the Army was searching for 10 missing people, only seven were successfully recovered. He further claimed that the state machinery failed to extract even one from the 147 that are still trapped."No serious efforts were made to recover those 147 people," Kothiyal alleged.