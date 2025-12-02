From teen in RSS shakha to Speaker's Chair: Bihar BJP leader Prem Kumar's long journey

PATNA: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prem Kumar was elected unanimously as Bihar Assembly Speaker on Tuesday, a day after he filed his nomination papers for the post. Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav announced Kumar’s election as the 18th Speaker of the Bihar Assembly.

Soon after the formal announcement, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav escorted 70-year-old Prem Kumar to the Speaker’s chair amid clapping from both treasury and opposition benches in the House.

This is the first time since 2015 that the Speaker has been elected unopposed. Prem Kumar, who won for a record ninth time from Gaya Town assembly constituency, later said that he would give equal treatment to the ruling dispensation and the Opposition in the House. “For the chair, both Treasury and Opposition benches are equal. There will be no disparity at all,” he added.

He said that the House should be a place for meaningful discussions that contribute to Bihar’s development. Later chief minister Nitish Kumar and LoP Tejashwi Yadav congratulated Prem Kumar for being elected as new Speaker. Nitish said, “I request all the members to cooperate with him in the smooth conduct of the House.” Before his election as Speaker, Kumar had served in various capacities, including as minister and LoP since 1990.