Kremlin sets tone for ‘secure trade architecture’; S-400, Su-57 to dominate Putin’s India visit Agenda

NEW DELHI: India and Russia must “be very careful in creating an architecture to secure our trade that brings mutual benefit,” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, setting the tone for President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi beginning Thursday.

Calling recent US tariffs on India “illegal” and “a complicated issue,” Peskov stressed that external pressure would not dictate Moscow’s engagement with New Delhi. “India is a sovereign country,” he said.

Energy cooperation will be a top priority during Putin’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Kremlin preparing to push for expanded sales of Russian crude. India has become Russia’s largest buyer of seaborne oil since the Ukraine conflict, despite Western sanctions. Peskov played down a recent dip in supplies, saying imports may fall “only for a brief period” as Russia plans to step up shipments using “sophisticated technology” to blunt the impact of sanctions. “We are looking to boost supplies,” he said.

Alongside energy, Peskov said Russia is prepared to broaden its technology partnership with India. “We are ready to share whatever we can with our Indian partners,” he said and added that both sides are examining ways to increase Indian exports to the Russian market.