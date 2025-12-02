Kremlin sets tone for ‘secure trade architecture’; S-400, Su-57 to dominate Putin’s India visit Agenda

NEW DELHI: India and Russia must “be very careful in creating an architecture to secure our trade that brings mutual benefit,” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, setting the tone for President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi beginning Thursday.
Calling recent US tariffs on India “illegal” and “a complicated issue,” Peskov stressed that external pressure would not dictate Moscow’s engagement with New Delhi. “India is a sovereign country,” he said.
Energy cooperation will be a top priority during Putin’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Kremlin preparing to push for expanded sales of Russian crude. India has become Russia’s largest buyer of seaborne oil since the Ukraine conflict, despite Western sanctions. Peskov played down a recent dip in supplies, saying imports may fall “only for a brief period” as Russia plans to step up shipments using “sophisticated technology” to blunt the impact of sanctions. “We are looking to boost supplies,” he said.
Alongside energy, Peskov said Russia is prepared to broaden its technology partnership with India. “We are ready to share whatever we can with our Indian partners,” he said and added that both sides are examining ways to increase Indian exports to the Russian market.
Defence cooperation is expected to be the other major pillar of the visit. Peskov said that Russia will push systems at the heart of its strategic offerings. “S-400s and the Su-57 are high on the agenda,” he said. Asked about India potentially acquiring additional S-400 air-defence units, he replied, “It will be discussed during the visit… at the highest level. Our military industry works very well. We have managed to enlarge the volume. The share of Russian arms in India is 36%.”
On the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet, Peskov said, “It is the best plane in the world. It’s not an exaggeration.” Without naming countries, he added that “some of the competitors are not sticking to international law. They can do bad things.”
Peskov also addressed the Ukraine conflict, offering rare praise for ongoing US mediation efforts. “We appreciate the efforts of President Trump,” he said. “We want to secure the future architecture of the European order… We hope it will succeed. We are ready to contribute to it.” His remarks came shortly before US special envoy Steve Witkoff was due to meet Putin.
Describing the upcoming summit as a crucial moment for bilateral ties, Peskov said Moscow is “looking forward” to Putin’s state visit and the opportunity to reinforce a partnership spanning energy, defence, trade and strategic technology.