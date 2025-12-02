LIVE | Winter Session Day 2: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over SIR row

On Tuesday, the Winter Session opened to disruptions, with the Lok Sabha repeatedly adjourned and the Opposition staging a walkout in the Rajya Sabha over demands for an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The government maintained it was open to a discussion but refused to commit to a timeline.
Ahead of the sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition of turning Parliament into a “warm up arena” for elections or an outlet to “vent out frustration after defeat,” adding that he was willing to offer “tips to bring positivity in politics.” He said Parliament was meant for “delivery, not drama.”
In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills to repurpose levies on tobacco, pan masala and other ‘sin goods’, ahead of the phaseout of the GST compensation cess. Persistent opposition protests over SIR forced two adjournments, with Speaker Om Birla warning MPs against “lowering the dignity of the House.” The House later passed the Manipur GST Bill, replacing an ordinance implementing GST 2.0 reforms in the state.
In the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was “not averse” to discussing SIR or electoral reforms but urged the Opposition not to insist on an immediate debate or a fixed schedule. Unhappy with the response, members of several parties walked out. Rijiju sought more time to reply to demands for discussion on the ongoing SIR exercise in nine states and three Union Territories.