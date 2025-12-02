Maharashtra CM Fadnavis says BJP will contest 2029 state polls with Mahayuti, not alone

MUMBAI: Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan for the BJP to go solo in the 2029 state elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed a different view, stating that the BJP still needs its allies in Maharashtra and that the 2029 state polls will be contested jointly with the Mahayuti partners.

Fadnavis also clarified that there is no dispute between him and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, although differences of opinion do exist—just as they do in any healthy family.

Speaking for the first time about the growing gulf between BJP and Shinde, Fadnavis reiterated that there is no conflict between them. He compared their relationship to that of two brothers in a family who may hold differing views on certain matters.

“Two brothers always fight and put their strong opinion, same way, we do the same, so that does not mean there is a dispute between me Shinde and. We do fail to get a consensus over some issues. If we had one opinion, then we would not have remained in two different political parties. We would have been at one party only. More broadly, we are together, and we will remain together,” Fadnavis said.