Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims 35 MLAs from Shinde faction set to defect to BJP

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that as many as 35 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp are set to defect to the BJP after the local body elections in Maharashtra.
Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan had made a similar claim that after the local body polls, there would be a major political earthquake in the state. He even said that there is no importance to the number two position – deputy chief minister in government, only the number one – chief minister is important. He further said that he wants to keep the mahayuti alliance intact until December 2 of this year.
Reacting to this, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that as many as 35 MLAs from Eknath Shinde’s camp are set to defect. He also said that Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the BJP state president solely for this purpose.
He further said that Chavan has been targeting members of the Shinde faction to join the BJP, especially in Kalyan-Dombivali. Currently, the Kalyan-Dombivali Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde.
Raut said, "Shinde thinks two leaders in Delhi are with him, but they are with no one.” He added that just as top leaders once split the undivided Shiv Sena, the BJP will similarly dismantle the Shinde-led Sena without hesitation. According to Raut, no one will come to their rescue either.
He also claimed that Shinde’s extended visit to Delhi is an attempt to find a way to prevent his party from collapsing, but the BJP is firm in its plans. "In the coming days, there will be a lot of political activities in Maharashtra that will once again give major headlines,” he said.
However, Shinde has denied any such move by the BJP. He said that his party, the Shiv Sena, shares a strong ideological alliance with the BJP and that no such development is likely to take place.
According to sources, the BJP is aiming to form its own government. To achieve this, they may ask the Shinde-led Sena MLAs to join the BJP in sufficient numbers so that the anti-defection law would not apply to them.