Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claims 35 MLAs from Shinde faction set to defect to BJP

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that as many as 35 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp are set to defect to the BJP after the local body elections in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan had made a similar claim that after the local body polls, there would be a major political earthquake in the state. He even said that there is no importance to the number two position – deputy chief minister in government, only the number one – chief minister is important. He further said that he wants to keep the mahayuti alliance intact until December 2 of this year.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that as many as 35 MLAs from Eknath Shinde’s camp are set to defect. He also said that Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the BJP state president solely for this purpose.

He further said that Chavan has been targeting members of the Shinde faction to join the BJP, especially in Kalyan-Dombivali. Currently, the Kalyan-Dombivali Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr Shrikant Shinde.