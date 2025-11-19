Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde misses official meetings, rushes to Delhi to get reprieve

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde skipped the scheduled official programs in Mumbai and on Wednesday rushed to Delhi to meet Union Minister Amit Shah to express his displeasure and grievances.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his ministers have been sidelined in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Sources say that the ministers are feeling the heat of BJP’s Operation Lotus that will weaken Shinde's and his party's base.
Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik said that it is true that there are differences and they are feeling uncomfortable because the BJP is poaching Sena’s strong and influential leaders, but things will be resolved amicably.
“Shinde has been choked from all sides, and labyrinth kike of situation has been created for him and his people so they have no options but to accept the dictate of the BJP. Shinde’s man of Friend and developer, Ajay Ashar, who currently lives in Dubai, is no longer close to Shinde and expressed his helplessness to help me out in financial matters. On the other hand, no adequate funds have been allocated to the Sena ministers, and the decisions of the Sena ministers' department are taken by the chief minister's office (CMO) as well. Therefore, the Sena ministers are holding the positions for the sake without power and authority to execute it,” said a highly placed source who requested anonymity.
He further added that secretaries of the Sena ministers holding department has given clear instructions by higher-ups that without clear instructions, no decision and paper should move out and in.
“Shinde is facing double wrath: the future of the party and financial blocking. Therefore, he expects that his meeting with Amit Shah will bring some reprieve and solace to him and his confused party,” said a source who requested anonymity.
On Tuesday, in protest, Shinde’s minister skipped the cabinet meeting and met CM Fadnavis to express their anger over the BJP’s Operation Lotus. CM Fadnavis reprimanded them saying the Sena should first correct its conduct and then come to him with a complaint against the BJP.
Meanwhile, after the report of Eknath Shinde rushing to Delhi, CM Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with DCM Ajit Pawar in Mumbai, who is also facing several critical issues.