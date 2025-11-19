Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde misses official meetings, rushes to Delhi to get reprieve

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde skipped the scheduled official programs in Mumbai and on Wednesday rushed to Delhi to meet Union Minister Amit Shah to express his displeasure and grievances.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his ministers have been sidelined in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Sources say that the ministers are feeling the heat of BJP’s Operation Lotus that will weaken Shinde's and his party's base.

Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik said that it is true that there are differences and they are feeling uncomfortable because the BJP is poaching Sena’s strong and influential leaders, but things will be resolved amicably.

“Shinde has been choked from all sides, and labyrinth kike of situation has been created for him and his people so they have no options but to accept the dictate of the BJP. Shinde’s man of Friend and developer, Ajay Ashar, who currently lives in Dubai, is no longer close to Shinde and expressed his helplessness to help me out in financial matters. On the other hand, no adequate funds have been allocated to the Sena ministers, and the decisions of the Sena ministers' department are taken by the chief minister's office (CMO) as well. Therefore, the Sena ministers are holding the positions for the sake without power and authority to execute it,” said a highly placed source who requested anonymity.