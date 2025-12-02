Meghalaya Congress claims 'ONE' as BJP-RSS design

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Meghalaya claimed that “One North East” (ONE) is a BJP-RSS design. The Northeast regional front was launched in the first week of November in New Delhi.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Tripura’s Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma were at the forefront of its launch.

Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala claimed that the BJP had designed ONE following its realisation that the tribals in the Northeast disliked the saffron party.

“They have created an extra basket to ensure that people, who are anti-BJP, end up in ONE and do not go to the Congress,” Pala, the former Shillong MP, said.

Claiming that he overheard a conversation between BJP and RSS leaders at an airport, he said all those in ONE are the 'friends' of the BJP.

Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) and Debbarma’s TMP are BJP allies, and they have not shown any signs of severing ties. The BJP is a constituent of the NPP-headed Meghalaya government. Similarly, the TMP is a part of the BJP-led Tripura government.

Former BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, who is also a former Nagaland minister, and People’s Party of Assam chief Daniel Langthasa, are two other leaders of ONE.

Pala advised the people of the Northeast to be wary of ONE, reiterating that it is just another front of the BJP.