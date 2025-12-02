'Regime change operation' claim not in chargesheet: Gulfisha Fatima to SC in 2020 Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI: Stressing that she cannot be subjected to "endless custody", activist Gulfisha Fatima told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that Delhi Police's claim of a coordinated "regime change operation" finds no mention in its chargesheet while seeking bail in the February 2020 riots case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Fatima, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the activist has spent under six years in incarceration and termed the delay in the trial "astonishing and unprecedented".

"Where have you alleged regime change as the heart of your chargesheet?" he asked and added that the prosecution's claim of a pan-India conspiracy "to separate Assam from India" is equally unfounded.

"What is the basis?" Singh said.

Strongly opposing the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots in the city, Delhi Police said it was not something spontaneous but an "orchestrated, a pre-planned, and a well-designed" attack on the sovereignty of the nation.