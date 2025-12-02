'Ridiculous statement': India dismisses Pakistan’s claim of delayed airspace clearance for Sri Lanka aid

India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan’s allegation that it delayed permission for relief flights to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, calling the claim “baseless” and “ridiculous.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan’s overflight request, submitted around 1 pm Monday, was cleared by 5:30 pm the same day, a turnaround of just four hours.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Pakistani reports of a delay as “another attempt of spreading anti-India misinformation.”

Islamabad had claimed its special aircraft faced over 60 hours of delays and that partial clearance issued after 48 hours was “operationally impractical.”