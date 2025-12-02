Sanchar Saathi app optional, users free to delete it, says Scindia amid row over DoT order

In a significant clarification after a political row erupted over the Centre’s move to mandate pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said users are not required to keep the app on their devices.
“If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional… It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not is up to the user,” Scindia told reporters, stressing that the government was only ensuring wider access to a tool designed to curb cyber fraud.
His remarks come after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued fresh directions effective November 28, asking all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app on devices meant for use in India. Companies have been given 90 days to implement the mandate and 120 days to file compliance reports.
“When the Opposition has no issues and tries to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help consumers and ensure their safety,” Scindia said, rejecting allegations that the app enables snooping. “This app does not enable surveillance or call monitoring. You can activate or deactivate it as you wish."
Defending the app as a critical cybersecurity tool, Scindia said Sanchar Saathi has over 20 crore downloads on the portal and 1.5 crore downloads of the app, and has played a key role in curbing telecom fraud. “Sanchar Saathi has enabled the disconnection of nearly 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. Around 20 lakh stolen phones have been traced and 7.5 lakh returned to their owners , all because of Sanchar Saathi,” he said.
According to the DoT, the move aims to protect consumers from counterfeit devices, simplify reporting of telecom misuse, and strengthen the broader Sanchar Saathi initiative. The platform, which uses IMEI-linked verification, allows users to check the authenticity of handsets, report suspected fraud, locate lost or stolen phones, monitor mobile connections issued in their name, and help financial institutions verify trusted devices.
Government data shows that since its launch in January, the Sanchar Saathi app has helped recover over 7 lakh lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.