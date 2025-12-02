Sanchar Saathi app optional, users free to delete it, says Scindia amid row over DoT order

In a significant clarification after a political row erupted over the Centre’s move to mandate pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said users are not required to keep the app on their devices.

“If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional… It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not is up to the user,” Scindia told reporters, stressing that the government was only ensuring wider access to a tool designed to curb cyber fraud.

His remarks come after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued fresh directions effective November 28, asking all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app on devices meant for use in India. Companies have been given 90 days to implement the mandate and 120 days to file compliance reports.

“When the Opposition has no issues and tries to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help consumers and ensure their safety,” Scindia said, rejecting allegations that the app enables snooping. “This app does not enable surveillance or call monitoring. You can activate or deactivate it as you wish."