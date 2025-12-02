Special TADA court in Jammu sets Shangloo free in Rubiya Sayeed kidnap case

SRINAGAR: A special TADA court in Jammu on Tuesday rejected the remand plea of CBI and released Shafat Ahmad Shangloo for his alleged involvement in the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Sayeed.
Shangloo was arrested by CBI officials from his residence at Nishat in Srinagar yesterday and was produced before the TADA Court, Jammu, today.
The CBI sought Shangloo's custody for questioning in connection with the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed. “When the CBI sought custody of Shangloo from the court, the court rejected the plea after finding nothing against him in the CBI chargesheet,” Shangloo’s counsel said.
“The IO had already given a benefit to Shangloo on the premise that no evidence was found against him. Hence, he was released by the court today,” the counsel said.
“The court has done justice. This is the victory of truth,” Shangloo said.
The CBI had earlier said that Shangloo was absconding and was arrested after 36 years for his alleged involvement in the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed.
According to the CBI, Shangloo was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakhs and had conspired with JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of RPC and the TADA Act during 1989.
JKLF militants had abducted Rubiya Sayeed, then a medical intern, on December 8, 1989, in Srinagar.
Her abduction took place when her father, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, was Home Minister in the then V P Singh government. She was released by militants in exchange for five militants released by the then Farooq Abdullah government.
Shangloo was alleged to be a close confidant of detained JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Malik has been convicted in a terror financing case and sentenced to two life sentences for offences under the UAPA and IPC, along with 10-year sentences, all to run concurrently.
Malik is also accused in the Rubiya Sayeed kidnapping case and is facing trial. During the trial, Rubiya Sayeed has identified Yasin Malik as one of the abductors.
Malik has been attending the court hearings of the case through video conferencing.