Special TADA court in Jammu sets Shangloo free in Rubiya Sayeed kidnap case

SRINAGAR: A special TADA court in Jammu on Tuesday rejected the remand plea of CBI and released Shafat Ahmad Shangloo for his alleged involvement in the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Sayeed.

Shangloo was arrested by CBI officials from his residence at Nishat in Srinagar yesterday and was produced before the TADA Court, Jammu, today.

The CBI sought Shangloo's custody for questioning in connection with the 1989 abduction of Rubiya Sayeed. “When the CBI sought custody of Shangloo from the court, the court rejected the plea after finding nothing against him in the CBI chargesheet,” Shangloo’s counsel said.

“The IO had already given a benefit to Shangloo on the premise that no evidence was found against him. Hence, he was released by the court today,” the counsel said.

“The court has done justice. This is the victory of truth,” Shangloo said.