Third-party system outage hits check-in operations at multiple airports, delays flights

NEW DELHI: A third-party system disruption affected check-in operations at several airports on Tuesday night, causing delays for multiple airlines, including Air India. The outage disrupted passenger processing between 8:30 pm and 10:41 pm, before normal operations were restored.

This marks the second system-related incident in recent months; a similar issue last month caused delays to over 400 flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a failure in the Automatic Message Switching System.

In a statement issued on X, Air India said: “A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India. Our teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively being restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises.” The airline also urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.