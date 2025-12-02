US plans to revoke 3000 commercial driver’s license certifications; Punjabi truck drivers likely to be scrutinised

CHANDIGARH: The United States Transport Department announced that it plans to revoke the certification of nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers unless they comply with training requirements in the next 30 days.
Followingly, over 16,000 training providers listed on the Training Provider Registry (TPR) are being reviewed to identify and remove noncompliant providers.
As a result, over 1.50 lakh Punjabi truckers might face intense scrutiny.
In a statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the removal of nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for failing to equip trainees with the Trump Administration’s standards of readiness.
Another 4,500 training providers were placed on notice due to potential noncompliance.
Trump administration is cracking down on every link in the illegal trucking chain.
"Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways. Their negligence endangered every family on America’s roadways, and it ends today. Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses,’’ said Duffy.
The Training Provider Registry lists all providers authorised to offer federally required Entry-Level Driver Training for CDL students.
FMCSA’s review of the 16,000 training providers listed on the TPR to identify and remove noncompliant providers is only the first step.
CDL Training Providers are being removed from the TPR for falsifying or manipulating training data, neglecting to meet required curriculum standards, facility conditions, or instructor qualifications and failing to maintain accurate, complete documentation or refusing to provide records during federal audits or investigations.
"If you are unwilling to follow the rules, you have no place training America’s commercial drivers. We will not tolerate negligence,” added FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs.
This is the latest action taken to root out unqualified drivers and corrupt operators from the trucking industry.
"Under President Trump, USDOT is focused on raising the standard for roadway safety through accountability, compliance, and enforcement,’’ a statement added.
The department said that the training providers who receive a notice of proposed removal have 30 days to respond to FMCSA and provide evidence of compliance to avoid removal from the registry.
During this period, the provider’s name will be included on the TPR Proposed Removal List, and the provider must notify all current and scheduled driver-trainees of its proposed removal status.
The North American Punjabi Truckers Association estimates that about 150,000 Sikh truck drivers work in the United States, and they make up about 40 per cent of truck driving on the West Coast and about 20 per cent nationwide.