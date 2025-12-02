US plans to revoke 3000 commercial driver’s license certifications; Punjabi truck drivers likely to be scrutinised

CHANDIGARH: The United States Transport Department announced that it plans to revoke the certification of nearly 3,000 commercial driver’s license (CDL) training providers unless they comply with training requirements in the next 30 days.

Followingly, over 16,000 training providers listed on the Training Provider Registry (TPR) are being reviewed to identify and remove noncompliant providers.

As a result, over 1.50 lakh Punjabi truckers might face intense scrutiny.