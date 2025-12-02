West Bengal govt to provide Rs two lakh aid to families of 39 people who passed away over SIR work pressure

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has announced that it will provide two lakh rupees financial assistance to bereaved families of the 39 persons who allegedly passed away due to panic and stress triggered by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, made the announcement releasing the report card of her government’s performance during the past 14 years.

Mamata claimed that 39 people have died in the State due to SIR-induced panic, including cases of suicide.

She also said that thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise, including three BLOs allegedly burdened by 'excessive workload', would be given Rs 1 lakh each.

The launch of the SIR exercise since November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public across the State.