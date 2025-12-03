Amit Shah behind SIR ploy in Bengal, BJP dug its own grave by rushing exercise: CM Mamata Banerjee

MALDA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was 'behind the ploy' of implementing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, months before the assembly polls.

Banerjee, addressing a rally here, called the SIR a 'politically-driven exercise' aimed at unsettling voters.

"Amit Shah is behind this ploy of implementing the SIR in Bengal just before the elections," she claimed.

"He wants to capture Bengal at any cost, but he will get a befitting reply, the chief minister asserted. Claiming that the BJP miscalculated the political impact of the voter revision exercise," Banerjee said. By implementing the SIR in Bengal, the BJP has dug its own grave.

Bengal and Bihar are not the same. She, however, said that her party, the TMC, was not opposing the exercise, but you have to give appropriate time to conduct it.