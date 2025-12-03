Eternal farewell: Dharmendra's ashes immersed in holy Ganga at Haridwar

HARIDWAR: The ashes of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, a titan of Indian cinema who won the hearts of millions for decades, were consigned to the sacred waters of the River Ganga on Wednesday. The solemn ceremony, attended by his close family, marked the final rites for the actor affectionately known as the 'He-Man' of Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, performed the rituals according to tradition at a private ghat in Shravan Nath Nagar, Haridwar. The entire family, including Dharmendra's grandsons, was present during the occasion.

The event was kept strictly private, with the family opting not to share details with the media.

The proceedings began early Wednesday morning. While the main immersion took place at the private ghat associated with a local hotel, the family also participated in Ganga Snan (holy dip) and puja at the hotel premises. Notably, Dharmendra’s grandson, Karan Deol, performed an earlier ritual, immersing some ashes at the revered Brahmakund on Har Ki Pauri around 10:00 AM.

The rituals were overseen by the family's hereditary priest, Pandit Rahul Shrotriya, from the Pandit Motiram Rajaram Gaddi lineage. Family members were visibly emotional throughout the proceedings. Following the completion of the rites, the bereaved family departed for Jolly Grant Airport.

Pandit Rahul Shrotriya shared a moving anecdote following the ceremony. He recounted how Sunny Deol and his family were astonished upon seeing meticulously maintained records detailing their lineage spanning ten generations in the priest's ledger.

"Sunny Deol himself expressed surprise," Pandit Shrotriya stated. "He mentioned that he had visited Uttarakhand previously during the shooting of his film Gadar 2 but regretted not knowing about the presence of his traditional priests then, as he certainly would have visited them."

The priest added that Sunny Deol promised to reconnect with the family’s hereditary priests very soon.

Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, carved an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Rising from a humble background in Punjab to become one of Bollywood’s most enduring stars, his journey remains a testament to perseverance. His powerful screen presence and versatile acting earned him the moniker 'He-Man,' ensuring his legacy as an evergreen superstar continues long after his final curtain call.