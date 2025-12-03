Maharashtra prison authorities fail to produce accused in courts on 55 dates: SC orders inquiry

It also said that a report in this regard should be submitted to this Court by filing an affidavit personally affirmed by the aforesaid officer, within two months from December 3.



While delving into the merits of the present matter, the court said it find that a case for bail has been made out. "Accordingly, the petitioner be released on bail, subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Court," said the top court.



The petitioner, Jurmani, sought bail in connection with an FIR in 2021, registered at police station Vitthalwadi, Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.



The initial allegation against the petitioner in the FIR was that he, along with others, including co-accused Umesh alias Omi Bansilal Kishnani had stabbed the deceased, a Police Constable. However, the deceased, who died after two months of the incident, had clearly stated in his statement that the petitioner along with co-accused, Kishnani had only assaulted him with fists and kicks. Further, the deceased had also stated that it was co-accused Naresh who had inflicted knife injury on the Police Constable. In the statement of the Police Constable, Ganesh Ashok Damale, he has not named anybody and only described the physical built of the accused.



The petitioner submitted that he was is in custody for over four years without any criminal antecedent and the co-accused Kishnani, who is identically situated, had been granted bail. It was further submitted that the trial is going on and out of 85 dates in the trial, on 55 dates, the petitioner was not even produced before the Court.