Maharashtra religious trust helped Yemeni couple overstay in India, got Aadhaar, PAN for them: ED

NEW DELHI: A Maharashtra-based Trust, under scanner of the MHA for alleged FCRA violation, and its trustees "aided" a Yemeni couple to overstay in India after the expiry of their visas and also got them Aadhaar, PAN and birth certificates, the ED said on Wednesday.

The federal probe agency conducted multiple searches on December 1 after registering a money laundering case against Nandurbar-based Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) Trust and some others.

The raids were undertaken in the northwestern district of the state, apart from Mumbai and Barmer in Rajasthan.

In July last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cancelled the registration of the trust under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), finding that it was "involved" in channelling foreign contribution funds to some other non-FCRA-registered NGO.

About a dozen premises linked to the trust, Yemeni national Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh, and others were searched, the probe agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a February FIR filed by the Nandurbar police (Akkalkuwa Police Station) and a subsequent chargesheet filed by it against a number of entities in April this year.

The accused included JIIU founder late Ghulam Mohammad Randhera Vastanvi, Saleh, and his wife Khadega Ibrahim Kasim Al-Nasheri, and a few others.