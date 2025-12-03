SC asks EC to try and extend SIR deadline for Kerala

“It seems to us that the request is just and fair, and it warrants due consideration by the Election Commission of India,” the order said.

The court allowed the petitioners to submit a formal representation to the Election Commission by Wednesday 5 pm seeking SIR extension. It asked the EC to consider the request sympathetically and take a decision within two days.

Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission of India, said the Kerala State Election Commission has already exempted SIR staff from election duties, adding that the SIR deadline had earlier been extended from December 4 to 11.

Terming it a peculiar situation, the CJI said the state government staff should not be overburdened.