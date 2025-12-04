Amid mass cancellations, IndiGo's Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

As chaos over mass cancellations continues, an IndiGo flight from Madinah to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday following a bomb threat, PTI reported.
PTI reported that the aircraft landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 12:30 pm, and all passengers and crew were deboarded for a thorough inspection, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal said.
Bansal said an email sent to IndiGo claimed a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. As Ahmedabad was the nearest airport, the pilot sought an immediate landing as a precaution.
Local police rushed to the airport to assist the CISF and NDRF after receiving the alert. Nothing suspicious was found during the initial search, officials said, says the PTI report.
IndiGo’s operational disruptions continued for a second day on Thursday, with widespread cancellations across major airports after more than 200 flights were scrapped on Wednesday amid crew shortages and a slowdown in the SITA check-in software.
While the airline did not share day-specific numbers, airport sources told TNIE that Delhi saw 91 cancellations (44 departures, 47 arrivals), Bengaluru around 70, Mumbai 86, and Chennai 26. Hyderabad reported 18 cancellations, with more expected through the day, prompting flyers to complain of delays stretching up to 12 hours and poor communication.
Airport authorities in Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi added seating, counters and support staff to manage crowds. Aviation data earlier showed IndiGo had cancelled 1,232 flights in November, including 755 due to crew and FDTL constraints. Sources also pointed to an ongoing Emirates recruitment drive in Delhi and Mumbai, adding pressure on IndiGo’s staffing.
IndiGo said the disruptions were caused by “multiple operational challenges” and that stabilisation measures will remain in place for 48 hours. The DGCA has summoned the airline today to present its mitigation plan.