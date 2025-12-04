IndiGo hit by fresh wave of cancellations, day after scrapping over 200 flights

Disruptions to IndiGo's operations continued on Thursday as the carrier cancelled services across several airports, a day after it scrapped more than 200 flights and delayed many others amid a nationwide crew shortage.

As many as 33 outbound and 35 inbound IndiGo flights are expected to be cancelled from Hyderabad on Thursday, according to sources at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

More than 30 flights scheduled to depart from Delhi were also cancelled early Thursday, while Bengaluru airport said 73 IndiGo services were scrubbed and several flights were dropped in Mumbai as well.

IndiGo cancelled 19 flights from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AMover 12 hourswith no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience," a netizen said in a post on Thursday.

"Total chaos at Hyderabad airport today... flights delayed 12+ hours. To not give accommodation, they kept pushing it by "just 2 more hours" every single time for 12 hours. Same excuse: crew is coming soon. Unacceptable," another flyer said.

The RGAI in a statement on Wednesday said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, said operations at RGIA remain normal.

The airline, which operates over 2,200 flights daily, has scored a mere 35% on the punctuality front in operations on December 2 (Tuesday), reveals data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This is the worst score among all the leading airlines assessed.

An official release from the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said a total of 1,232 flights had been cancelled by Indigo in November with 755 of them cancelled due to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) constraints.

Sources The New Indian Express spoke to stated that Indigo is facing a severe shortage of both cockpit and cabin crew and said it is due to a massive recruitment drive by international airline Emirates at Delhi and Mumbai this week.

However, Indigo attributed the significant disruption to multiple reasons, including unforeseen operational challenges.