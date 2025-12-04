Amid ST status row, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu meets tribal leaders

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday met the leaders of the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam (CCTOA), amid concerns that the state government’s decision on granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to six communities will affect the interests of existing tribals.
Pegu, who laid the report of the three-member Group of Ministers (GoM) in the Assembly recently, took to X, stating that he had explained the GoM’s recommendations to the CCTOA leaders.
"As per the Assam Cabinet’s decision of 30 November 2025, I met today at Janata Bhawan with the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations, Assam (CCTOA) to discuss the Group of Ministers’ report on granting ST status to six communities. I explained the recommendations given by the GoM and the measures proposed to safeguard the rights of existing Scheduled Tribes," he wrote.
He further stated that he had requested CCTOA to read Chapters 5 and 6 of the report together. “CCTOA informed that based on our clarifications, they will form an expert committee and submit their report within a month,” Pegu said.
An interim report of the GoM had recommended a three-tier classification of STs – ST (Plains), ST (Hills) and ST (Valley).
While the ST (Plains) and the ST (Hills) continue to cover the existing tribal communities residing in the plains and the hills, the ST (Valley) will cover six communities such as Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).
These communities fought for many years demanding ST status. However, the existing tribals stand opposed to it.
All Bodo Students’ Union president Dipen Boro said Assam’s existing 45 lakh tribals would be lost if two crore “advanced” people were “imposed on us.” “We reject the GoM report,” he said. Tribal leader Aditya Khaklari said, “You cannot differentiate the tribals. The government decision will affect the existing tribals.”
The GoM report, however, said, “This arrangement will be in tune with the resolution of the Assam Assembly that the six communities be recognised as STs without affecting the rights and privileges of the present tribal communities. ST (Valley) will be the Scheduled Tribe for all purposes except that it will not affect the rights and privileges enjoyed by the present tribal communities.”