Assam government's move for ST status to six communities upsets existing tribals

GUWAHATI: Tension is brewing in Assam over the proposed inclusion of six communities in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) tabled an interim report in the Assembly on Saturday, recommending a three-tier classification of STs – ST (Plains), ST (Hills) and ST (Valley).

While the ST (Plains) and the ST (Hills) continue to cover the existing tribal communities residing in the plains and the hills, the ST (Valley) will cover the six communities – Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis).

The government move pleased these six communities but upset the existing tribals.

The existing tribals believed that the decision would undermine their rights and weaken their political, educational and economic safeguards.

Hundreds of protestors, mostly students, stormed the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) secretariat in Kokrajhar and vandalised properties on Saturday.

They demanded that the BTC administration revoke the ‘no-objection certificate' (NOC) given to the government.

Recently, BTC chief executive member Hagrama Mohilary stated that the NOC was given on the condition that ST status to the six communities must not hurt the interests of existing ST communities.

Leaders of tribal organisations burnt copies of the GoM report in Guwahati on Sunday. They would repeat this act in other parts of the state on Monday.