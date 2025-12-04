BIS places Uttarakhand in seismic zone 6, declares entire state highly vulnerable to earthquakes

DEHRADUN: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a new seismic map, placing the entire state of Uttarakhand, including its plains and mountainous regions, into seismic zone 6—the highest category for earthquake vulnerability. This revision supersedes the previous classification, which had divided the state between Zone 4 and Zone 5.
The new classification signals that any future seismic event could cause uniform, high-level damage across all parts of Uttarakhand. The shift mandates a complete overhaul of infrastructure development policies, as the state must now adhere to stringent, unified building codes.
"The implication of being placed entirely in Zone 6 is that infrastructure damage, should an earthquake strike, will be uniform across every region," noted an official familiar with the development strategy. Previously, the older building bylaws offered slight concessions for development in areas classified under Zone 4.
With the entire state now under the most severe classification, building codes must be standardised to withstand the highest seismic risks, potentially up to magnitude 8. This presents a formidable financial challenge for Uttarakhand, which already operates under constrained economic resources. Developing infrastructure—including roads, bridges, government offices, and schools—to withstand such powerful tremors will require significant capital investment.
State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed the gravity of the situation. "In the older map, parts of Uttarakhand were in Zone 4 and some in Zone 5. The newly issued map places the entire state in Zone 6, making Uttarakhand significantly more vulnerable to earthquakes and disasters."
Suman emphasised the immediate steps required. "This primarily involves amending the Building Bylaws. The Housing Department and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee will collaborate on this. We also need to focus on public training and awareness regarding protective measures and structural design."
Housing Department Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram clarified the existing regulations, noting that even under the older norms, earthquake-resistant technology was mandatory based on location, not just height. "People often incorrectly associate sensitivity only with multi-story buildings. If you are in a sensitive zone, you must build earthquake-resistant structures," Sundaram stated.
He added that current bylaws already provide guidelines for earthquake-proof construction for all buildings, permitting up to seven or eight stories in the plains and three to four in hilly areas, adhering to the required technical standards. The government is now prioritizing the revision of these bylaws while simultaneously launching public awareness campaigns to mitigate future risks.