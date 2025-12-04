Bomb threat sparks panic at Ajmer Dargah ahead of Urs celebrations; no explosives found after search

JAIPUR: A bomb threat to Ajmer’s revered Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah has triggered panic among security agencies just days before the annual Urs celebrations.

An anonymous email claimed that the shrine would be blown up using RDX and IEDs and alleged that explosives had been planted at four locations inside the complex. The sender also warned that the blast would coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

Following the threat, security agencies were placed on high alert and Ajmer Police immediately evacuated the premises.

The Ajmer Collectorate also received a similar threat. Once the alert was issued, police teams and intelligence officials rushed to the spot, vacated the building and launched a search operation.

A multi-hour sweep of both locations yielded no suspicious objects. However, given the gravity of the warning, the administration continues to operate on maximum alert.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma said, “A threat to bomb both these places was sent to the Collector’s email ID. Every corner of the Dargah and Collectorate was thoroughly searched. The search lasted for one hour at the Collectorate and two hours at the Dargah. No suspicious object was found at either place.”

The 814th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is scheduled to begin on December 17 with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony. The formal commencement will follow a few days later after the moon is sighted. Security agencies have tightened vigilance following the threat.

It may be noted that the dargah was previously targeted on October 11, 2007, when a blast during Roza Iftari killed three people and injured several others.