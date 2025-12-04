Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over SIR deaths; says will never allow NRC, detention camps in West Bengal

KOLKATA: With the assembly polls scheduled next year in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has intensified her attacks on the BJP.

She was addressing a TMC rally in Murshidabad's Berhampore, a strong citadel of Trinamool Congress that has a 70 per cent Muslim population. Trinamool had bagged 20 out of the 22 assembly seats in the 2021 elections. She claimed that more than half of those who died in incidents linked to the enumeration exercise across the country were Hindus, and warned the BJP against "cutting the very branch it was sitting on".

Her remarks came a day after her address in Malda, where she criticised the BJP on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, NRC and the Central Government’s reluctance to release funds for different schemes in the state.

Addressing an anti-SIR rally in Berhampore ground on Thursday, she accused the BJP of indulging in "religious politics" ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. "The BJP is indulging in religious politics over the electoral roll revisions exercise. More than half of those who died because of SIR-related panic triggered by loss of documents, stress and workload were Hindus,” she alleged adding, “Don’t cut the very branch you are sitting on.”