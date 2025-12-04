NC MP Ruhullah alleges LS barred him from raising journalist’s house demolition issue

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah has alleged that he was prevented from raising in Parliament the demolition of Jammu journalist Arfaz Daing’s house and the humanitarian gesture of his Hindu neighbour, Kuldeep Sharma, who gifted Daing five marlas of land after the demolition.

“For the last three days, I have been submitting notices in Parliament to raise the issue of the demolition of Arfaz Ahmad’s house in Jammu and the demolition of houses in Ganderbal district. I wanted to raise this during Zero Hour. I also intended to appreciate Kuldeep Sharma of Jammu from the floor of the House for his humanitarian gesture,” Ruhullah said in a Facebook post.

“Today, on the third day, the marshal informed me that the issue was ‘controversial’ and that the Speaker had directed that such matters should not be allowed. They wanted me to change the topic to something convenient for them,” the NC MP alleged.

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) last Thursday demolished the three-marla house of journalist Arfaz Daing, who runs the digital news portal Nees Seher India, in the Narwal area of Jammu as part of an anti-encroachment drive. Daing said his family had been living in the house for 40 years.

Following the demolition, Daing’s Hindu neighbour, Kuldeep Sharma, gifted him five marlas of land to help him rebuild his home, a gesture that has drawn widespread praise for promoting communal harmony. Sharma’s act has sparked an outpouring of support across Kashmir, with several individuals offering land and even a houseboat in recognition of his compassion.

A day before Daing’s house was demolished, authorities also carried out a demolition drive in the Kangan area of central Kashmir. The drives have drawn strong condemnation from civil society groups, lawyers and political leaders.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distanced his administration from the demolition, saying he had issued no such directions.

Senior J&K BJP leader Ravindra Raina said a “wrong narrative” was being spread that the demolition had been carried out on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. “It is crystal clear that LG Sinha had nothing to do with any individual case and had no personal vendetta against anyone,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary, who visited Daing’s residence, has asked the JDA to explain who ordered the demolition of the journalist’s house.