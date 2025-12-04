'We are on the verge of breakdown': BLOs protest outside CEO office in Kolkata, seek further extension of SIR deadline

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arm twisting the EC to enforce the BJP's diktat for completing the SIR before assembly polls, which has triggered so much pressure on the BLOs and Booth Level Assistants (BLAs) of political parties," he said.

The BLOs, accompanied by the family members of four officials who lost their lives allegedly due to SIR work pressure also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

The protest march was conducted under the banner of the TMC-leaning 'BLO Aikya Manch' (BLO Unity Forum).

The protesters held a march from the Sealdah Station in north Kolkata to the CEO's office in BBD Bag, where it merged with a section of aggrieved BLOs, who are already holding a sit-in before the premises for the past 10 days.

This is the second such protest at the CEO's office in 10 days despite the Election Commission directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma to ensure "safety and security of officers and staff at the office of the CEO."

An EC official said the CEO's office was yet to receive any reports from District Election Officers (DEOs) on the alleged deaths of BLOs due to work-related stress.

"We cannot comment on the issue till there is confirmation that those deaths are connected to the SIR exercise," the Deputy CEO-ranked official said.

The EC has extended the deadline of the enumeration phase of SIR, and the subsequent publication of draft and final rolls by seven days, but the opposition parties and the BLOs have pointed out that the time is too short to complete the job.

Following the EC's extension of deadlines, the house-to-house enumeration phase would conclude on December 11, followed by the publication of draft electoral rolls on December 16.

The final rolls are scheduled to be published on February 14 next year, after completion of the claims and objections period, and the notice phase of hearing and verification of voters.

(With inputs from PTI)