SC directs states to deploy additional staff for SIR duty; passes slew of orders to ease pressure on BLOs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, issued a slew of directions to address the problems faced by the BLOs while working in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in various states.

A two-judge Bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in its order directed that the states which were affected would depute additional staff for SIR duty to reduce the working hours of persons engaged in SIR.

Whenever any individual has a specific reason for seeking exemption, the state government shall consider such requests on a case-by-case basis and replace such person with another person.

The state is obligated to provide the workforce in case there is a need to increase the same.

If any other relief is not dealt with, the aggrieved individual can approach the court, the apex court ordered.

It passed these directions, after hearing an application filed by the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that the condition of BLOs, including the suicide of some of them who had cited work pressure before taking the extreme step.