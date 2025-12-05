Dhanbad DC orders detailed enquiry into toxic gas leak incident that killed two

RANCHI: Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan has ordered a detailed inquiry into the toxic gas leak incident, which was reported from the Putki Balihari Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad. He also directed officials to immediately relocate the residents living in the affected zones to safer locations.
Notably, at least two women allegedly were killed while several others complained of vomiting tendency and headache due to leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas near Children's Park in Dhanbad's Kenduadih, affected by underground fire for more than a century.
Taking note of the gravity of the situation, Dhanbad DC convened an emergency review meeting with senior representatives of BCCL, the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the Health Department, Disaster Management and JRDA.
During the meeting, the DC formed a committee to determine how the leak occurred, what gaps existed in safety protocols and which agencies failed to respond effectively. The investigation will examine each incident in detail and determine whose negligence led to the loss of life.
“The committee will investigate whose negligence led to the casualties. Strict action will be taken on the basis of the report,” said the DC. The inquiry will be conducted under the Mines Act, 1952 and Disaster Management Regulation, 2025.
According to locals, Priyanka Devi died late Wednesday evening, while another woman, Lalita Devi, died on Thursday. Besides that, a dozen children and women in the area have fallen ill, they said. However, the exact cause of death for both women will only be clear after the arrival of postmortem reports. These frequent deaths have fueled locals’ anger.
Protesting against the local administration and BCCL, locals blocked Dhanbad-Ranchi Road for several hours by burning tyres on the road. Protesters claimed that a thick haze has been lingered since morning. Their homes have filled up with smoke, causing breathing problems for children and the elderly. Eye irritation, cough and choking problems have also increased, they said. They fear that if the underground fire expands further, the entire area could be in grave danger.