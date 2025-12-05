Lok Sabha proceedings are underway during Day 5 of the 2025 Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.
Lok Sabha proceedings are underway during Day 5 of the 2025 Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.(Screengrab | SansadTV)
Nation

LIVE | Winter Session Day 5: Lok Sabha reconvenes after DMK protests over TN lamp lighting row

Lok Sabha will take up the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for further consideration and passage.
Summary

The Lok Sabha will take up the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for further consideration and passage on the Day 5 of the Winter Session of parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the bill which introduces a cess on pan masala as the existing compensation cess under the GST regime is set to end. That portion will now shift into a 40% cess.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing December 8.

Among Private Member Bills, MP D Ravikumar is likely to introduce the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Insertion of new article 21B), which aims to introduce the right to safe, healthy and sustainable climate, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for the substitution of a new article for Article 129.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move a motion for the election of a member to the Rubber Board, while L Murgan will make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing December 8.

Lok Sabha reconvenes after DMK MPs protest over TN lamp lighting row

Lok Sabha resumed its proceedings after the House had earlier been adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid protests by DMK members over the lamp lighting row in Tamil Nadu.

DMK moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss 'Provoked Communal Tension' in TN

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, during the fifth day of the Parliament's Winter Session, seeking a discussion on what he termed "provoked communal tension in Tamil Nadu created by forces with vested interests."

According to the notice dated December 4, Siva requested the suspension of Rules 15, 23 and 51, along with any other business listed for Friday, to enable the Upper House to take up the matter on priority.

"Under Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Council of States (Rajya Sabha), I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion:- I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the "Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States" to suspend Rules 15, 23, and 51, and any other business listed under any other Rule in the List of Business, revised or otherwise, for 5th December 2025, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance: Provoked communal tension in Tamil Nadu created by forces with vested interests," the letter read.

Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid DMK MPs protest over TN lamp lighting row

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid protests by DMK members over the lamp lighting row in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light traditional 'Karthigai Deepam lamp' at 'Deepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

DMK members sought to raise the issue in the House and some of them also protested in the Well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that the matter is subjudice and urged them to go back to their seats.

During the Question Hour, at least four questions and their supplementaries were taken up.

As the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha to take up Health, National Security Cess Bill

The Lok Sabha will take up the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for further consideration and passage on the Day 5 of the Winter Session of parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the bill which introduces a cess on pan masala as the existing compensation cess under the GST regime is set to end. That portion will now shift into a 40% cess.

The Bill, as stated by FM Sitharaman in the Lower House, aims to augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and for public health and to levy cess for the said purposes on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

On Thursday, elaborating on the rationale behind the Bill, Sitharaman said, "A cess is being imposed because the GST system taxes consumption, and even today, pan masala is taxed under GST at 28 per cent plus compensation cess. Since the compensation cess is going to end, that portion will shift into a 40 per cent cess.

"However, many types of pan masala still do not fall under the tax net because GST is applied on the basis of consumption. Under GST, there is no tax based on production capacity or output. That is why tobacco is taxed under GST and was also brought under excise duty recently," the finance minister added.

She further noted that excise duty taxes production, but pan masala cannot be taxed on production because it is not classified as an excisable product. "So, while cigarettes were brought under excise duty and ideally pan masala should have been included too, it cannot be added because it is not in the excise category," Sitharaman said.

"Therefore, cigarettes now face excise duty, as they should, with more than 40% tax, so they are not cheaply available, but pan masala cannot be taxed this way. Hence, through the new law, the government is imposing a production-based tax in the form of a cess," the finance minister added.

Winter Session of Parliament
2025 Winter Session

Key Events

Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid DMK MPs protest over TN lamp lighting row

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com