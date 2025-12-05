LIVE | Winter Session Day 5: Lok Sabha reconvenes after DMK protests over TN lamp lighting row

The Lok Sabha will take up the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for further consideration and passage on the Day 5 of the Winter Session of parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the bill which introduces a cess on pan masala as the existing compensation cess under the GST regime is set to end. That portion will now shift into a 40% cess.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing December 8.

Among Private Member Bills, MP D Ravikumar is likely to introduce the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Insertion of new article 21B), which aims to introduce the right to safe, healthy and sustainable climate, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, for the substitution of a new article for Article 129.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to move a motion for the election of a member to the Rubber Board, while L Murgan will make a statement regarding Government Business for the week commencing December 8.