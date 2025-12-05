Manipur government warns of strict action against organisations trying to disrupt peace

IMPHAL: The Manipur government said strict action would be taken against any individual or organisation trying to disrupt peace and intimidate law-abiding citizens of the state.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, in a statement on Thursday, said, "It has come to the attention of the Manipur government that some organisations are attempting to disrupt the peace in Manipur by threatening and intimidating the law-abiding citizens of the state."

The state government's warning comes two days after a coalition of five proscribed groups in Manipur asked all individuals and organisations which participated in the recently concluded Sangai Festival to issue a public apology before December 10, calling the event a "betrayal" of the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The Sangai festival was held from November 21 to 30 amid protests by IDPs demanding that they be allowed to return to their homes.

Asserting that actions have already been initiated against such anti-social elements by Manipur Police, it said any attempt to intimidate or endanger the safety and security of any citizen is an act against the state and its people.

The statement said the state reaffirms that no individual group or organisation, whether proscribed or otherwise, has authority to issue decrees or impose punishments or restrict the lawful cultural, economic or artistic activities in Manipur.

It warned that any individual or organisation, without exception, found involved in issuing such threats or attempting to disturb the peaceful co-existence shall be prosecuted strictly in accordance with law.

The state government also appealed to the general public to immediately report any instance of threat, extortion, coercion, or suspicious activity to the nearest police station, and that prompt punitive action will be taken on all credible reports against those threatening the lives and properties of the people of Manipur.

The state government reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguard the people of Manipur and called for citizens to stand united against unlawful elements and to cooperate in the initiatives of the state government towards maintaining peace, harmony and public order to bring back the state to the path of growth and development.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since May 2023.