Manish Tewari introduces private member’s bill to propose five-year tenure for Chandigarh’s top municipal posts

CHANDIGARH: Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, on Friday introduced a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha proposing to extend the tenure of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation from the current one year to five years.

The bill seeks amendments to the Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Act and related provisions to bring the tenure of the three top municipal posts at par with the five-year term of the Municipal Corporation itself.

The primary aim of the bill is to provide administrative stability, strengthen urban governance and ensure long-term planning for Chandigarh. At present, the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor serve only a 12-month term, resulting in an annual change in leadership.

This disrupts major development projects, causes discontinuity, frequently shifts administrative direction and, due to political instability and yearly contestation, hampers governance.

The proposed five-year tenure aligns Chandigarh with governance models of several major Indian municipal corporations and international urban local bodies.