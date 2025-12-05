Pregnant Sunali Khatun and son returns from Bangladesh; four family members still stranded

KOLKATA: Pregnant Sunali Khatun and her eight-year-old son Sabir finally returned to India on Friday evening after spending more than six months in Bangladesh. However, four others from the group of six Bengali-speaking Indians, who were pushed back to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, continue to remain in the neighbouring country.

All six are members of the same family and hail from Birbhum district in West Bengal.

Sunali and her son crossed the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district amid tight security arrangements by the Border Security Force (BSF). They were taken to a local BSF camp for official formalities in the presence of senior administrative officials and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital for comprehensive health check-ups.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam told TNIE, “Sunali and her son have been taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital for their health check-ups.

They will return to their village Paikar in Murarai, Birbhum, on Saturday. We demand that the Bangladesh government immediately repatriate the remaining four individuals.”

Calling it a “historic moment” in an X post, Islam said the episode exposed the “torture and atrocities inflicted on poor Bengalis.”

He added, “Sunali, who was pregnant at the time, was forcibly deported in June this year. After enduring six months of unimaginable suffering, she and her child have at last returned to their homeland.”

He further alleged that despite the Supreme Court’s clear order, the Centre “failed to take any action over the past two days to ensure their immediate return,” forcing their advocates to raise the issue once again before the court. “Only then was the return finally made possible,” he said.