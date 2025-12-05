Uttarakhand: J&K resident's land purchase despite ban on outsiders buying land sparks political row

DEHRADUN: A high-stakes land transaction allegedly involving a Jammu and Kashmir resident purchasing ten 'Bighas' (approximately 9000 sq yards) of land in the sensitive Kalsi area of Dehradun has ignited a major controversy, putting the state government on the defensive regarding its stringent rules on non-resident land ownership.

The purchase, reportedly executed during the enforcement of the 2022 Assembly election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), has provided fresh ammunition for the opposition, especially as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has frequently highlighted concerns over "demographic change" in the state.

Sources within the Revenue Department confirm that under the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950, individuals from outside the state are typically restricted to purchasing only 250 square meters of land. The land in question, located in Kalsi, is valued at over 32 lakh rupees per 'bigha' at current government rates. The fact that the buyer is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir—and a former police official there—in a tribal and sensitive zone has amplified the seriousness of the alleged violation.

The issue first surfaced following a complaint lodged by a resident Sanjay Khan with the Dehradun administration. Khan alleged that Ghulam Haider, the JK resident who purchased the land from Safdar Ali on March 16, 2022, was attempting to claim ownership of his property.