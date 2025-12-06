Air India offers fee waiver on domestic flight changes and cancellations

In the wake of widespread flight disruptions by IndiGo since last week, Air India has announced a special one-time waiver on change and cancellation fees for eligible domestic bookings.

The Tata Group-owned carrier, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, said the move is aimed at providing greater flexibility to passengers.

Customers who booked flights until December 4 for travel up to December 15 can now reschedule without paying rescheduling fees or cancel their tickets for a full refund, provided the change is made by December 8, 2025. Any fare difference for rescheduled flights will still apply.

Additionally, both carriers have proactively capped economy fares on non-stop domestic routes from December 4, in line with the latest Civil Aviation Ministry guidelines, to prevent fare spikes due to demand-supply fluctuations.