Chowringhee assembly seat in Kolkata records highest number of 'uncollectable' enumeration forms

KOLKATA: Chowringhee Assembly constituency in Kolkata has recorded the highest number of uncollectable enumeration forms (EFs) in West Bengal at 71,505, while Jorashanko comes next with 67,578 till Friday night.

The abnormally high number of such forms in assembly areas such as Chowringhee, Jorashanko, Kolkata Port, Ballygunj and Bhawanipore, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had contested in a bypoll in 2021 and won, has raised the eyebrows of Election Commission of India (ECI) officials.

The prime reasons for enumeration forms being deemed uncollectable are categorized as ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate), indicating individuals who are dead, permanently shifted to different location or constituency, untraceable or absent and duplicates who are found to be enrolled in multiple polling stations or have fake entries.

The forms are thus not collected by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the ongoing door-to-door exercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.