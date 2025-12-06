Dhanbad mine gas leak: Experts find CO level 'dangerously high' in affected areas

A team of experts who visited the Kenduadih area of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, which reported a toxic gas leak incident on Wednesday, has recorded carbon monoxide (CO) levels in the air as "dangerously high," at up to 1,500 parts per million (PPM).

At least two women were killed while over 20 others complained of vomiting and headache, allegedly due to leakage of toxic carbon monoxide gas in the Putki Balihari Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad's Kenduadih.

Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the women's death.

According to the experts, the CO levels in the area is around 30 times higher than the permissible limit, as the dangerous level of carbon monoxide concentration starts with 50 PPM.

A joint experts' team of Dhanbad IIT-ISM and Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) visited Rajput Basti, Masjid Muhalla and Area No.5 of the Putki-Balihari colliery area on Friday to assess the carbon monoxide levels, said Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan.

The experts recorded the level of carbon monoxide at up to 1,500 PPM, which poses a serious threat to human health, and recommended immediate shifting of residents from Rajput Basti.