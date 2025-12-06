Explained | Why DGCA’s new pilot fatigue rules disrupted IndiGo operations

India’s tightened pilot fatigue management norms have caused significant turbulence for IndiGo this week, after the country’s largest airline acknowledged it had failed to adequately prepare its crew rosters for the new regulatory framework. The lapse triggered extensive delays and cancellations, disrupting thousands of passengers across the country.

The rules introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA, were drawn up in early 2024 and rolled out in two phases this year, with the latest phase taking effect on November 1.

Here is a look at the key requirements under the new norms:

Longer weekly rest for Pilots

The DGCA has increased mandatory weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours, adding 12 extra hours of downtime.

The regulator says the extended rest window is essential for pilots to recover from cumulative fatigue built up over multiple flying days.

This rule remains fully in force, despite the ongoing operational challenges at IndiGo.