Explained | Why DGCA’s new pilot fatigue rules disrupted IndiGo operations

The rules introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA, were drawn up in early 2024 and rolled out in two phases this year, with the latest phase taking effect on November 1.
Passengers stand in a queue at an IndiGo airline's counter at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025Photo | PTI
India’s tightened pilot fatigue management norms have caused significant turbulence for IndiGo this week, after the country’s largest airline acknowledged it had failed to adequately prepare its crew rosters for the new regulatory framework. The lapse triggered extensive delays and cancellations, disrupting thousands of passengers across the country.

Here is a look at the key requirements under the new norms:

Longer weekly rest for Pilots

The DGCA has increased mandatory weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours, adding 12 extra hours of downtime.

The regulator says the extended rest window is essential for pilots to recover from cumulative fatigue built up over multiple flying days.

This rule remains fully in force, despite the ongoing operational challenges at IndiGo.

Cap on night landings

Pilots can now perform a maximum of two landings per week between midnight and early morning, compared to the earlier limit of six.

Night hours are considered the most fatigue-inducing, with lower alertness and reduced visibility contributing to safety risks.

Given IndiGo’s disruptions, the DGCA has temporarily suspended this rule for the airline until February 10.

Tighter flight duty limits at night

Under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, pilots operating flights that extend into the night can fly no more than 10 hours.
The “night” period for these calculations covers midnight to early morning, again aimed at mitigating fatigue when alertness is at its lowest.

This rule, too, has been put on hold for IndiGo until February 10 as part of a temporary relief package.

Separation of leave and rest time

The DGCA has clarified that personal leave cannot be counted as part of the mandated 48-hour weekly rest.

This ensures that rest time is exclusively used for recovery, not clubbed with leave days, a practice pilots argue was common in the past.

For now, all airlines have received a temporary exemption from this requirement so that normal flight operations can resume across India.

Mandatory fatigue reporting

Airlines must now submit quarterly fatigue and alertness reports to the DGCA, along with corrective actions taken.

Why these rules matter

The overhaul is designed to address longstanding concerns raised by pilot associations about excessive work hours, reduced rest, and rising fatigue levels, issues that have safety implications for both crew and passengers.

